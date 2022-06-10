  • Sahith Theegala putts himself to an even-par second round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.
    Highlights

    Sahith Theegala's 19-foot birdie putt at RBC Canadian

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Sahith Theegala makes a 19-foot birdie putt on the par-3 8th hole.