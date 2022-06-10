Sahith Theegala putts himself to an even-par second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Sahith Theegala hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Sahith Theegala got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Sahith Theegala to even-par for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Theegala hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Theegala reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.