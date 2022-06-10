Ryan Moore shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore sank his approach from 131 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Moore's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Moore reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Moore at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Moore hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Moore to 1 under for the round.