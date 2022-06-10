  • Ryan Moore shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Ryan Moore makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

