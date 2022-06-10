Ryan Armour posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the second round of the RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Armour hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and finished the round bogey free. Armour finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Ryan Armour hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryan Armour to 1 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Armour reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Armour had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to 4 under for the round.