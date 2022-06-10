Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Rory Sabbatini hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 15th, Sabbatini's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

Sabbatini tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sabbatini to even for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Sabbatini got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.