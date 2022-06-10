Rory McIlroy shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, and Matt Fitzpatrick; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

McIlroy hit his drive 372 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 528-yard par-5 11th. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

McIlroy got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McIlroy to even-par for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.