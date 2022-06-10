Roger Sloan shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Roger Sloan hit 11 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Sloan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to even-par for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Sloan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to even for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Sloan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Sloan at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Sloan's 81 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.