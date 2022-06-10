Robert Streb shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Robert Streb hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Streb hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Streb chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Streb had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 208-yard par-3 third green, Streb suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Streb chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streb to even for the round.