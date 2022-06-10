Robert Garrigus shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Robert Garrigus hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day tied for 139th at 12 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Garrigus had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Garrigus reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garrigus to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Garrigus's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the right rough, his third shot went 3 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 2 over for the round.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 7 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Garrigus to 5 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Garrigus reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Garrigus at 4 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Garrigus's tee shot went 166 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garrigus to 6 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Garrigus's tee shot went 216 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.