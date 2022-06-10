6-over 76 by Ricky Barnes in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Ricky Barnes hit 6 of 13 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Barnes's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Barnes's 172 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 1 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Barnes hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 1 over for the round.

Barnes got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barnes to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Barnes got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Barnes to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Barnes's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Barnes chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barnes to 6 over for the round.