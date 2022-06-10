Richard S. Johnson shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Richard S. Johnson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 131st at 9 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Johnson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 5 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Johnson hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.