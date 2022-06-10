  • Richard S. Johnson shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Richard S. Johnson makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

