Rasmus Hojgaard shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Rasmus Hojgaard hit 5 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hojgaard finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Hojgaard got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 1 over for the round.

Hojgaard got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and three putting, moving Hojgaard to 3 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hojgaard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hojgaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hojgaard to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Hojgaard hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hojgaard to 2 over for the round.