Rafa Cabrera Bello shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Cabrera Bello had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Cabrera Bello had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Cabrera Bello's tee shot went 177 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Cabrera Bello reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.