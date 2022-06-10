Peter Malnati shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Peter Malnati hit 9 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 131st at 9 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Malnati's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 473-yard par-4 second, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

Malnati got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Malnati's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Malnati had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a 242 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Malnati got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Malnati to 3 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Malnati hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.