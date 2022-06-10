Paul Barjon shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Paul Barjon hit 10 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Barjon finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the par-5 11th, Barjon chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Barjon hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 5 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Barjon chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 6 under for the round.

Barjon got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Barjon to 5 under for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Barjon got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Barjon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barjon to 4 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Barjon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Barjon at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Barjon's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.