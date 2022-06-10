Patrick Rodgers rebounds from poor front in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Patrick Rodgers hit 9 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Rodgers finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Patrick Rodgers's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Patrick Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Rodgers's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rodgers had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

Rodgers got a double bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers's tee shot went 209 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 36 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Rodgers hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Rodgers's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.