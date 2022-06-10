Patrick Flavin shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Patrick Flavin hit 2 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Flavin finished his day in 138th at 11 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Flavin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 1 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Flavin to even for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Flavin's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 14th, Flavin got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Flavin to 3 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Flavin to 4 over for the round.

Flavin got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Flavin to 5 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Flavin's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Flavin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Flavin to 7 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Flavin's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Flavin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Flavin to 7 over for the round.

Flavin missed the green on his first shot on the 215-yard par-3 16th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Flavin to 6 over for the round.