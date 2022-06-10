-
Parker McLachlin rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Parker McLachlin funnels tee shot close to hole and birdies at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Parker McLachlin makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
Parker McLachlin hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McLachlin finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Parker McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Parker McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McLachlin had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McLachlin to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, McLachlin's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, McLachlin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.
