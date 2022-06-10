Parker McLachlin rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 2-over 72 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

Parker McLachlin hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McLachlin finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Parker McLachlin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Parker McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, McLachlin had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McLachlin to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, McLachlin's 86 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McLachlin to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, McLachlin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McLachlin to 1 under for the round.