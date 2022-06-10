Nick Watney shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Watney hit 7 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 143rd at 14 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Watney's 136 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Watney's tee shot went 212 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Watney got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Watney's his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Watney hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Watney to 4 over for the round.

Watney tee shot went 201 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Watney to 5 over for the round.