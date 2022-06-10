Nick Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Nick Taylor hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Taylor's 167 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Taylor had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Taylor's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Taylor hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 4 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 2 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's tee shot went 202 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Taylor had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.