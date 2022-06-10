Nick Hardy rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 3-over 73 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

Nick Hardy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hardy finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Nick Hardy hit his drive 364 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 528-yard par-5 11th. This moved Nick Hardy to 2 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hardy to 1 under for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hardy's tee shot went 188 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Hardy had a 354-yard drive to the left side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th. This moved Hardy to 1 over for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hardy chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hardy's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Hardy had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

Hardy got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 3 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Hardy hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hardy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hardy to 1 under for the round.