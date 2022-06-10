Myles Creighton shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Myles Creighton hit 8 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Creighton finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Creighton's tee shot went 203 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Creighton's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creighton to 1 over for the round.

Creighton got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Creighton to 3 over for the round.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Creighton got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Creighton to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Creighton had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Creighton to 3 over for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Creighton's tee shot went 164 yards to the left rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.