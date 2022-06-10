  • Strong putting brings Mike Weir an even-par round two of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mike Weir makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Mike Weir dials in approach to set up birdie at RBC Canadian

    In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Mike Weir makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.