Strong putting brings Mike Weir an even-par round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Mike Weir hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Weir finished his day tied for 71st at 2 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Mike Weir had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mike Weir to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Weir reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Weir to even for the round.

Weir got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Weir to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Weir's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Weir had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Weir to even-par for the round.