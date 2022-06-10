Max Sekulic shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Max Sekulic hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Sekulic finished his day tied for 134th at 10 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 233 yard drive on the 370-yard par-4 first, Sekulic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sekulic to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Sekulic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekulic to 2 over for the round.

Sekulic got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sekulic to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sekulic reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekulic to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Sekulic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekulic to 3 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Sekulic had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Sekulic to 4 over for the round.

Sekulic got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sekulic to 5 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 14th, Sekulic chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sekulic to 6 over for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Sekulic hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sekulic to 5 over for the round.