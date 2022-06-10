Max McGreevy shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Max McGreevy hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. McGreevy finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, McGreevy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGreevy to 1 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, McGreevy's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, McGreevy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McGreevy to 3 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, McGreevy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, McGreevy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, McGreevy's tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

McGreevy got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McGreevy to 7 over for the round.