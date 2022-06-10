Matthias Schwab shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Matthias Schwab hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.

Schwab got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 2 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Schwab hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a 335 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Schwab chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Schwab had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.