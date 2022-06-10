Matt Wallace shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Wallace hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 208-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Wallace had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Wallace hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.