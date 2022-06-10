-
-
Matt Fitzpatrick shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
-
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- June 10, 2022
-
Highlights
Matt Fitzpatrick digs out of the rough to set up birdie at RBC Canadian
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Matt Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, and Rory McIlroy; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.
-
-