Matt Fitzpatrick shoots Even-par 70 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, and Rory McIlroy; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Fitzpatrick's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 449-yard par-4 seventh hole, Fitzpatrick had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Fitzpatrick had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Fitzpatrick's tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.

Fitzpatrick got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fitzpatrick to even-par for the round.