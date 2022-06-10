Matt Every putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the RBC Canadian Open

Matt Every hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Every finished his day tied for 145th at 15 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 528-yard par-5 11th, Matt Every chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matt Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 394-yard par-4 12th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green 16th, Every suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Every to 4 over for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Every hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 3 over for the round.