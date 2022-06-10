Martin Trainer shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Martin Trainer hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Trainer finished his day tied for 99th at 5 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Trainer's 93 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Trainer hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Trainer to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Trainer chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.

Trainer got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 2 under for the round.

After a lost tee shot Trainer had to take a second drive, which he put into trouble forcing him to take a drop. The poor start to the hole led him to receive a triple bogey on the par-3 16th, which moved Trainer to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 17th hole, Trainer chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Trainer at 2 over for the round.