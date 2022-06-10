Martin Laird rebounds from poor front in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Martin Laird hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Laird finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Martin Laird's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Laird had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Laird's tee shot went 186 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Laird's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.