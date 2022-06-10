Mark Hubbard putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 second round in the RBC Canadian Open

Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hubbard finished his day tied for 45th at even par; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Mark Hubbard had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mark Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Hubbard had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

Hubbard got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 3 over for the round.