Mark Hensby shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Mark Hensby hit 11 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hensby finished his day tied for 118th at 7 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the par-5 ninth, Hensby chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, carding a par. This kept Hensby at even-par for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Hensby got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hensby to 1 over for the round.

Hensby got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hensby to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Hensby chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hensby to 1 over for the round.