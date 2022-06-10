Mackenzie Hughes shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.

Hughes got a double bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

After a 362 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Hughes chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Hughes's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Hughes got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 5 over for the round.