Luke Donald shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 87th at 4 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 2 over for the round.

On the 473-yard par-4 second, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Donald to 3 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Donald's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Donald got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 5 over for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 fifth, Donald had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Donald to 6 over for the round.