Kramer Hickok rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 3-over 73 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Kramer Hickok hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hickok finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Kramer Hickok got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kramer Hickok to even-par for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Hickok hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hickok got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Hickok to 1 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hickok's 145 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.

Hickok got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hickok to 3 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Hickok had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.