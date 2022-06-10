Kelly Kraft shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Kelly Kraft hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kraft finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the par-5 15th, Kraft chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kraft had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Kraft had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kraft to 2 under for the round.

Kraft got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kraft to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kraft reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to 1 under for the round.