Keith Mitchell rebounds from poor front in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Keith Mitchell hit 10 of 13 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Mitchell finished his day tied for 2nd at 6 under with Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Keith Mitchell got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Keith Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Mitchell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 394-yard par-4 12th hole, Mitchell chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 16th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Mitchell's 125 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.