Justin Thomas shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

Thomas got a bogey on the 473-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Thomas hit his 179 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Thomas's 116 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Thomas had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Thomas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thomas to 1 under for the round.