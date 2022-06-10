Justin Rose putts himself to an even-par second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Rose hit 9 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rose finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Justin Rose got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Justin Rose to 1 under for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even-par for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Rose had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.