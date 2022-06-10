-
Justin Lower shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open
June 10, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.
On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
After a 270 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Lower's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.
At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lower hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lower hit his 128 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.
