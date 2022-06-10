Justin Lower shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Justin Lower hit 8 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, Lower reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Lower chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lower to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Lower's 116 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lower to 1 under for the round.

At the 146-yard par-3 sixth, Lower hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Lower had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lower to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Lower hit his 128 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lower to 2 under for the round.