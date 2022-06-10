Joshua Creel shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Joshua Creel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Creel finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Creel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to even for the round.

At the 208-yard par-3 third, Creel hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth hole, Creel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Creel to 2 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Creel's tee shot went 226 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.