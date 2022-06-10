Joseph Bramlett shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 370-yard par-4 first, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Bramlett got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 10th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bramlett to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Bramlett hit his 270 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bramlett to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Bramlett's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 5 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Bramlett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 6 over for the round.