9-over 79 by Jonathan Kaye in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Kaye hit 9 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Kaye finished his day tied for 149th at 16 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Kaye got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Kaye to 3 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 394-yard par-4 12th, Kaye chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kaye to 4 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Kaye's tee shot went 181 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kaye chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kaye to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Kaye chipped in his fourth from 12 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kaye at 7 over for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Kaye's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Kaye's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kaye to 7 over for the round.

At the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Kaye got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kaye to 8 over for the round.

Kaye his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kaye to 9 over for the round.

Kaye got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kaye to 1 over for the round.