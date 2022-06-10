  • 9-over 79 by Jonathan Kaye in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Kaye makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Jonathan Kaye's tight tee shot leads to birdie at RBC Canadian

