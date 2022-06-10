Jonathan Byrd rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 4-over 74 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Byrd finished his day tied for 81st at 3 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

At the 528-yard par-5 11th, Jonathan Byrd got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Jonathan Byrd to 1 under for the round.

Byrd got a double bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Byrd had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Byrd to 3 over for the round.

Byrd got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.