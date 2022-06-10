Jonas Blixt rebounds from poor start, but stills hits 4-over 74 in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Jonas Blixt hit 10 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Blixt finished his day tied for 56th at 1 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th, Jonas Blixt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jonas Blixt to even-par for the round.

On the 203-yard par-3 13th, Blixt's his second shot went 45 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Blixt got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Blixt's his second shot went 4 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Blixt's 135 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blixt to 3 over for the round.

At the 473-yard par-4 second, Blixt reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Blixt at 2 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Blixt had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Blixt to 3 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Blixt's tee shot went 200 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Blixt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Blixt to 1 under for the round.