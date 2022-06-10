8-over 78 by Johnson Wagner in second round of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, Johnson Wagner hit 9 of 13 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Wagner finished his day tied for 149th at 16 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Wagner his second shot went 29 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 3 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 6 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Wagner's tee shot went 201 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 ninth, Wagner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 6 over for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 5 over for the round.

Wagner hit his tee at the green on the 203-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wagner to 4 over for the round.

Wagner got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wagner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Wagner to 6 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Wagner's tee shot went 211 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 30 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 486-yard par-4 17th, Wagner chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wagner to 8 over for the round.