John Rollins shoots 8-over 78 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

John Rollins hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Rollins finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 370-yard par-4 first, Rollins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 1 over for the round.

Rollins got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fifth hole, Rollins chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rollins to 1 over for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Rollins had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Rollins to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Rollins's tee shot went 199 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Rollins got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rollins to 4 over for the round.

At the 203-yard par-3 13th, Rollins got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 2 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Rollins to 6 over for the round.

Rollins got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Rollins to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Rollins hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rollins to 6 over for the round.

On the 486-yard par-4 17th, Rollins had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 7 over for the round.

Rollins got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rollins to 8 over for the round.