John Merrick shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

John Merrick hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Merrick finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 370-yard par-4 first hole, Merrick had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merrick to 1 under for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Merrick chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Merrick to even for the round.

On the 449-yard par-4 seventh, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Merrick to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 eighth, Merrick missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Merrick to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 ninth hole, Merrick reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merrick to even-par for the round.

At the 394-yard par-4 12th, Merrick got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Merrick to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Merrick had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Merrick to 3 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 16th, Merrick's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.