John Huston shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

In his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, John Huston hit 9 of 13 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Huston finished his day tied for 124th at 8 over; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Huston reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huston to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Huston got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Huston to 1 under for the round.

Huston got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Huston's 95 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huston to 1 under for the round.

On the 208-yard par-3 third, Huston's tee shot went 176 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Huston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 1 over for the round.

Huston got a bogey on the 449-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huston to 2 over for the round.