John Huh comes back from a rocky start in round two of the RBC Canadian Open

John Huh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RBC Canadian Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Huh finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Wyndham Clark is in 1st at 7 under; Keith Mitchell, Alex Smalley, Jim Knous, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Rory McIlroy are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Austin Cook is in 7th at 5 under.

On the 473-yard par-4 second hole, John Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 fourth, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to even for the round.

On the 528-yard par-5 11th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

Huh got a bogey on the 394-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 14th hole, Huh had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Huh's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.